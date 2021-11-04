Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 525,000 Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.02% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBT opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.00. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

