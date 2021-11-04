Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $182.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average is $164.76.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

