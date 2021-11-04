Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 207,900 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Proterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTRA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PTRA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

