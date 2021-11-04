Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 320,050 Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 320,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Italk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $14,204,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALK opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

