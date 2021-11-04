Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of NextDecade worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextDecade by 108.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

