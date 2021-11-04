Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.76 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

SIG stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

