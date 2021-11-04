Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.30 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

