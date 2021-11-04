Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.59 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

