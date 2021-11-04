Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.68 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Bumble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

