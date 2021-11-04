Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,518 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,264. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $312.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

