Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.67% of PolarityTE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PolarityTE by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 281,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.91. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PolarityTE Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

