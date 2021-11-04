Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

