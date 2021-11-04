Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

