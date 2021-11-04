Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 56,664 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

