Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group stock opened at 13.67 on Thursday. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 12.63 and a one year high of 29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.43.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

