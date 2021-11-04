Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 90,000 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Clear Secure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Clear Secure stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

