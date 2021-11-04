Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 129,800 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 129,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Enerplus worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 465,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

