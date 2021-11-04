Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 244,200 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Athira Pharma worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

