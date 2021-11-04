Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

