Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $22.52

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $22.52 or 0.00036665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $71.44 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.25 or 0.07304999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.95 or 0.99921014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022345 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

