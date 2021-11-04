PolkaWar (PWAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.87 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 234.7% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,833,140 coins and its circulating supply is 17,583,140 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.