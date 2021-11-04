Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pool by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pool by 19.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $516.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $521.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

