Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Portland General Electric worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

