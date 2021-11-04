Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Tops $0.0210 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $46.37 million and $192,548.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002189 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00065992 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

