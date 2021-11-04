Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 177.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

