Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Shares Up 4.9%

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) shares shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.31. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

Poste Italiane Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.