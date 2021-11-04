Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Larry Gene Dubose purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Robert Durfey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $71,892 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Presidio Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

