Pretium Resources (PVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million.

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.77.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.83.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

