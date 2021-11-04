Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVG stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pretium Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.67% of Pretium Resources worth $83,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

