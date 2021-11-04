Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 327,428 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 16.21% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,048,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

