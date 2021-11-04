Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 14.18% of Paylocity worth $1,476,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $299.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $309.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 239.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

