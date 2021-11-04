Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.00% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,164,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $10,144,829,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,890. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $236.73 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.93 and a 52-week high of $241.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.38.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

