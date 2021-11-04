Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.16 Billion Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.39% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $1,160,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 806,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 755,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

XRAY stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.