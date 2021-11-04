Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.34 Billion Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,134,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $1,343,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after buying an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after buying an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,055. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

