Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,427,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

BAH opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.