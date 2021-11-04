Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.45 Billion Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.43% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,445,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

