Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,832 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.83% of Roblox worth $1,313,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

