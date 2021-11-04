Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,175,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.82% of News worth $1,189,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $89,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 218.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after buying an additional 2,260,268 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in News by 359.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in News by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,313,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 1,446,423 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. News Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.