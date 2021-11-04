Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.98% of CVS Health worth $1,079,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

