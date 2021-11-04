Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,140,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,147,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.01% of NiSource worth $1,154,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,085,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.