Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,579,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,863,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.55% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,431,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 113,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.