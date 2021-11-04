Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,861,174 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,008,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,861,174 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.75% of Fortive worth $1,186,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

FTV opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

