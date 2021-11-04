Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 997,865 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,865 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.49% of CrowdStrike worth $1,415,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $270.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $297.40. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.08 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

