Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $127,550.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 554,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

