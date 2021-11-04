PRIZM (PZM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84,782.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $84,782.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,893,999,108 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

