Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

