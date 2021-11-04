Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,118.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001885 BTC on major exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $85,118.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

