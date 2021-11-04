Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.32 million, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

