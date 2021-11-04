Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $148.12. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

