Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

PTGX stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

